BEMIDJI -- The timeline for the opening of Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins at the former Tim Horton’s location has not been affected by the coronavirus, company representatives said on Monday.

The business is set to open in early summer. Initially, the new location was expected to open in the first quarter of 2020.

The store will be operated by TMart Operations, LLC, an established Dunkin' Brands franchisee with 36 locations in northern Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Tim Horton's restaurants across Minnesota, including the one in Bemidji, closed in 2019 as a result of a legal battle between the company and a regional franchise group. The statewide shuttering by the company follows an expansion plan by the Canadian coffee chain in 2016. The Bemidji location opened at 100 Paul Bunyan Drive S. in the fall of 2017 and closed on May 28, 2019.

Currently, other Dunkin’ locations around the country are operating under reduced hours and open for carry-out and drive-thru only, due to COVID-19 restrictions.