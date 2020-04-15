BEMIDJI -- Like many aspects of life in the coronavirus crisis, vehicle sales have slowed in the past month. But Bemidji area dealers are open for business, hopeful for a bounce back once stay-at-home orders are lifted.

Gas prices and interest rates are lower than usual, so once people get moving again, dealers are optimistic business will pick up.

“We just have to roll with the punches,” said Todd Lowth, dealer principal at Bob Lowth Ford. “I think it’s probably the most unusual circumstance in the amount of years I’ve been around. I would think it is for most everyone. With low interest rates it is a great time to buy if you’re in the market.”

Some people are in the market, and each of the four main dealerships in town are selling and servicing vehicles, with safety measures in place. Showings are by appointment only, and sanitizing policies are in place in the showroom and the service bays.

“It’s obviously down a bit, but it seems to be working OK,” said Jaret Wittwer, general manager at Bemidji Chrysler and Honda of Bemidji. “We’ve got a couple of guys here who are ready at any time to take appointments from customers. The salesperson who handles all of our internet leads is the one who is taking the majority of the appointments, but we also have people calling in and making appointments. We just have a smaller staff here right now handling that.”

At Chester Berg Toyota, the showroom has been cleared except for a few vehicles.

“We have some display cars in here, but (customers) don’t get in those,” said Rob Rude, general sales manager. “We’re setting appointments up so we don’t have too many people in the showroom at a time. We are selling cars. Folks who need one, need one.”

Tim Dondelinger, general manager at Dondelinger GM, said although sales are down during the pandemic, those who do buy have done much of their shopping before coming to the dealership.

“The majority of buyers know exactly what they want before they come in,” Dondelinger said. “They’ve been on the website, they know they want a Chevy Silverado or whatever.”

The sales force at all of the local dealerships has been reduced. Service appointments are down, but all are still taking appointments.

“Service is running pretty much normal right now,” Wittwer said. “They’ve actually been keeping busy. We’re just taking extra measures in the service department as far as sanitizing cars before the technicians get to them and after the technicians are done. We want to keep everyone here safe as well. Things are going about as smoothly as they can be.”