BEMIDJI -- As an essential medical provider, Choice Therapy is remaining open during the coronavirus pandemic to provide therapy to their patients, but in outpatient settings.

Choice Therapy says they are committed to providing a safe, clean and healthy environment for all of their patients and staff. Additionally, they are offering home therapy visits and telehealth. With the latter, Choice will provide instructions over the phone or computer.

"We'll do what's right for our patients and serve them in ways that best meet their needs," said Co-Owner Cheri Ware in a release.

Choice Therapy, which offers physical, occupational and speech therapy services, has locations in Bagley, Bemidji, Blackduck, Crookston, Gonvick, Hibbing and Kelliher.

For more information, visit www.choicetherapy1.com or call (800) 395-2810.