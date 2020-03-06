BEMIDJI -- Whether it's in the newspaper or online, the Bemidji Pioneer is going to continue to tell local stories. However, in a few months, it will be doing so from another location.

In May, the Pioneer will move from its current location at 1320 Neilson Ave. SE, to a section of the McKenzie Place building at 802 Paul Bunyan Drive SE. It's the first time since the 1970s that the business has moved to another location.

In 1978, the Pioneer was located in what is now the Eagles Club. The Pioneer was bought later that year by the Advertiser, which constructed the building at 1320 Neilson Ave. to house both businesses.

As operations have changed at the Pioneer, though, the decision was made to find a new site.

"The reason for the move is it's been nine years since the Pioneer used the press, as the printing is done now in Detroit Lakes," Pioneer Publisher Todd Keute said. "This new space fits our needs better and it will be nice to be closer to downtown."

The Pioneer sold the building on Jan. 15 to the Headwaters Regional Development Commission, and the latter will move in in May. The Pioneer, meanwhile, will take up three suites at its new home, which has a square footage of 3,629.

"We're excited that we found a spot that's good for us and our employees," Keute said. "It won't change anything with the operation. We'll continue to do what we do best, and that's community journalism."