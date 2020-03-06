According to a press release, the network is set to expand this year to the Pennington area of Beltrami County, and then extend into the Leech lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation in 2021. In the Pennington area, 280 locations will be served and 200 locations will be served in Leech Lake.

The project is estimated at $581,600, with the Border to Border Broadband Grant covering $261,720 and Paul Bunyan Communications investing $319,880. Those in the upcoming Pennington expansion can sign up for services at any time and will be hooked up during construction. The Leech Lake project is on pace for completion in 2022.

"Access to quality broadband service is vital to so many different facets of life including health care, education, business and recreation," said Leech Lake Tribal Chairman Faron Jackson Sr. "I applaud Paul Bunyan Communications and all those involved to secure the necessary funding and continue to expand to provide this essential service to more of our tribal members. We will continue to work with Paul Bunyan to secure additional grant funding to bring broadband to other parts of the reservation that remain without access."

In his remarks in the release, District 5A Rep. John Persell, DFL-Bemidji said, "lack of access to quality internet service creates a lot of difficulties for students, businesses and residents. I'm excited to see both of these projects move forward. All Minnesotans should be able to access fast, reliable internet service and the Border to Border Broadband grant program is making a big difference in helping to do that."

"We are excited to continue our expansion to provide access to broadband internet speeds to those without it in our region," said Paul Bunyan Communications CEO and General Manager Gary Johnson. "Our cooperative has a long history of expanding to underserved areas but it has become increasingly challenging to do it alone without grant support. The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe was instrumental in supporting our grant application to make this project a reality."