BEMIDJI -- A new business is on the precipice of coming to the greater Bemidji area.

According to Greater Bemidji Economic Development Executive Director Dave Hengel, a pellet manufacturer is coming to the First City on the Mississippi. The company, NorthStar Pellets, is expected to create 45 new jobs and will have an indirect impact with 200 additional jobs in the region.

In a recent op-ed, Hengel said the company is looking to break ground in Bemidji in the near future, but is waiting for action from the Legislature. NorthStar Pellets is hoping for a limited production incentive for 10 years at the state level to support the process of moving the pellets to a port in Vancouver.

Legislation for the incentive has been introduced in both chambers by local legislators, District 5A Rep. John Persell, DFL-Bemidji, and District 5 Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids.

Once in operation, the new plant would generate $15 million in new wages and have a total economic impact of $56 million annually, officials say. Additionally, 100% of the pellets produced at the plant will be shipped overseas, bringing $17 million in export revenue.

Hengel wrote that the plant will use what's referred to as residual wood fiber. The residuals come in the form of sawdust and chips that are left over from sawmills when lumber is produced.

The market, according to Hengel, has declined in the last decade and the lack of such a market has made an impact on sawmills and loggers. The pellet plant, though, will utilize the existing residuals.