FARGO — Cass-Clay, of Fargo, announced Friday, March 6, it is recalling 1% low fat gallons of milk with a “best buy” date of March 19 and time-stamped between 16:30 and 17:30.

The recall was made after the company learned sanitizer inadvertently was introduced into the milk during production.

The sanitizer may cause a temporary and limited burning sensation from drinking the milk. Cass-Clay is voluntarily recalling the product and has asked grocery stores to remove it from their shelves.

The milk was distributed to grocery stores across North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.

Consumers should look on the back of the jug, above the nutrition facts label, for the best by date and time stamp to determine if the milk is included in the recall. Only milk with the best buy date of March 19 with a timestamp between 16:30 and 17:30 is affected.

Consumers who have purchased Cass-Clay 1% low fat gallons of milk that matches the best date within the specified time stamp are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

For more information, contact Cass-Clay at (800) 726-6455.