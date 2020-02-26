BEMIDJI -- Discover Lodging Management announced this week it had selected Aaron Baker as the new general manager of AmericInn by Wyndham in Bemidji.

Baker has worked in the travel and hospitality industry for nearly 20 years. He started in housekeeping and worked his way up through the ranks, with positions in leadership and management, a release said.

Most recently, Baker worked as the field support manager for a lodging management company in Lenexa, Kan. Along with the hospitality business, Baker also worked in the airline industry for 11 years.

The AmericInn is a 59-room hotel located on Paul Bunyan Drive. Discover Lodging Management is based in Fargo.