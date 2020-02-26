BEMIDJI -- Greater Bemidji Economic Development's LaunchPad program has been selected as a regional hub for the state's Launch Minnesota Network.

The network is made up of seven organizations across the state with the goal of advancing Minnesota's innovation ecosystem. The network is through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development and each organization will receive grants ranging from $50,000 to $75,000, a release said.

Locally, the LaunchPad is a flexible, co-working space for startup businesses and entrepreneurs where they're able to work and meet with clients. The program is located at the Mayflower Building in downtown Bemidji.

"Northwest Minnesota has a rich history of entrepreneurship," Greater Bemidji Executive Director Dave Hengel said in the release. "The Launch Minnesota Network will help our region continue to be a hotbed of ideas and innovation."

As a member of the network, LaunchPad is working closely with a coalition of organizations throughout the region in support of entrepreneurial startups, such as BSU, Northwest Technical College, the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, the Small Business Development Center and the Headwaters Regional Development Commission.

"The LaunchPad is just one piece to a growing ecosystem throughout the region," Hengel said in the release. "I'm excited to work with our partners in the coming year to provide our startups in northwest Minnesota with the resources and support they need to succeed."

Across the state, programs selected for other sections of the state include:

Red Wing Ignite for southeast Minnesota.

Minnesota State University, Mankato for southwest Minnesota.

Forge North and Meda for the Twin Cities.

St. Cloud Development Corp. for west central Minnesota.

For northeast Minnesota, leaders have been working on their plan with an expectation to apply for the program during the next grant round, the release said. Additionally, the University of Minnesota will serve as a statewide partner.