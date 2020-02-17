The company purchased Hanson Directory Service from DirecTech, a business based in Chicago. The purchase includes 68 telephone directory publications for local, independent communication companies in 15 states, adding to Pinnacle's existing business of 242 publications across 36 states.

According to a press release, while some staff will remain at DirecTech's Newton, Iowa, office, other employees will join Pinnacle Marketing Group.

"This acquisition is a natural fit for us and we are pleased to join operations to provide opportunity for growth and sustainability in print while also growing our expanding suite of marketing services to these new territories," Pinnacle CEO Shelly Geerdes said. "We're also pleased to have DirecTech sales staff join our team to ensure a seamless transition, for both businesses and communication company partners."

The release states DirecTech acquired Hanson Directory Service in 2016 from the founding family, who operated the business for more than 40 years.

"We have known the people of Pinnacle for years and have a great respect for their leadership," said Andy McKenna, president of DirecTech. "Their focus on delivering great results for advertising clients has generated important market success. We know they will provide exceptional service to our clients and offer new opportunities to our sales organization."