ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Auctioneer Dennis Biliske was inducted into the Minnesota State Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame on Jan. 18.

Criteria for the honor is based on honesty, high ethical standards, a successful auction business, contributions to the auction profession, service to the Minnesota State Auctioneers Association, involvement in community affairs and family.

“The glory goes to God, the opportunity came from our clients and the rest was a solid mixture of hard work and good luck,” Biliske said about the honor.

Biliske and his wife, Sue, own and operate Resource Auction, a regional auction company that has done business in six states since 2010. The company is based in Grand Forks, and the Biliskes live on their farm near Hensel, N.D.

Biliske started his auction career in 1985 by attending auction college in Mason City, Iowa, while still a high school senior in Cavalier, N.D. His interest in auctions started young.

"My dad was an auction aficionado," Biliske explained. "He never missed an auction, never missed a week at the sale barn."

Biliske would travel with his dad, learning the ins and outs of auctions.

"I just really got hooked on the auction business at an early age," he said.

Biliske's business focuses on farm equipment, construction machinery and land sales. He’s had an illustrious career, conducting more than 2,000 auctions in nine U.S. states, becoming a managing partner in numerous Canadian auction and serving as the lead auctioneer for Asia International Auctioneers in Subic Bay, Philippines, for seven years. Biliske was inducted into the North Dakota Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame in 2015.

As he continues in the auctioneer business, Biliske said he will continue to do his best for buyers and sellers and to incorporate tools like online bidding and mass marketing that weren't available in the past.

"I'm just going to keep doing what i do and continually get better at it," he said.

If you’d like to suggest someone to be featured in Agweek People or the Agweek Podcast, contact Jenny Schlecht at jschlecht@agweek.com.