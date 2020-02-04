DENVER — MediaNews Group, owner of the St. Paul Pioneer Press and dozens of other newspapers from coast to coast, has purchased the assets of Red Wing Publishing/Big Fish Works.

The purchase agreement includes a cluster of weekly newspapers in the western suburbs of the Twin Cities, the Hutchinson Leader and the Litchfield Independent Review west of the Twin Cities and the International Falls Journal on the Canadian border in northern Minnesota.

The west-metro papers are the Lakeshore Weekly News, the Chanhassen Villager, Chaska Herald, Eden Prairie News, Jordan Independent, Shakopee Valley News, Prior Lake American and the Savage Pacer.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The sale closed Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The agreement does not involve newspapers or assets owned by Forum Communications Co., which owns and operates more than two dozen newspapers and news websites in four states. In southeast Minnesota, those media entities include Rivertowns.net, the Republican Eagle in Red Wing, Star Gazette in Hastings, The Bulletin in Woodbury and the Rochester Post Bulletin.