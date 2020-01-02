BEMIDJI -- In keeping up with ever changing technology, Paul Bunyan Communications announced new Wi-Fi capabilities in its network last week.

According to a press release, the cooperative has made Wi-Fi 6 technology available to its customers. The release states the technology is the highest level of Wi-Fi and that it's now available to all locations throughout the cooperative's fiber optic network, titled the GigaZone.

In the release, Paul Bunyan Communications CEO and General Manager Gary Johnson said the new Wi-Fi capabilities, titled GigaZone Blast Wi-Fi, will be faster, stronger and more secure.

"Our cooperative leads the way when bringing the latest in communication technology to the region and we are proud to be the first to offer Wi-Fi 6 technology to our customers," Johnson said. "We can all see that the number of internet connected devices in our homes is increasing and it's important that our membership has the very best broadband experience possible."

"Wi-Fi technology has evolved rapidly and not only will Wi-Fi 6 technology provide more speed and reach farther, but it also improves performances when there are multiple devices connected to the network," said Leo Anderson Jr., the cooperative's tech experience manager.