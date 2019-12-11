Beyond Meat Inc. is pushing further past its plant-based beef and pork into poultry, and Chief Executive Officer Ethan Brown says that product line will finally get more attention in 2020.

"You'll see some exciting things from us in the poultry space in 2020," Brown said in an interview with Bloomberg TV Monday, Dec. 16, about his inclusion on this year's Bloomberg 50 list. "I can't name specific partners or developments."

The company's beef and sausage products are already available globally in more than 58,000 locations, including foodservice and retail, and while it once sold imitation chicken, it no longer does. Beyond ran a one-day test of a fried chicken-like product with KFC in a single Atlanta location over the summer and sold out in under five hours.

"We can't comment on any tests," Brown said in an interview in October, adding that he was optimistic about a future partnership. "But I can tell you, you see that reaction and why wouldn't you."

Beyond Meat is also working on a whole muscle breast tissue, Brown said.

- - -

This article was written by Deena Shanker, a reporter for Bloomberg.

Bloomberg's Jason Kelly and Carol Massar contributed to this report.