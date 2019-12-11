Thanks to swift action by a group of entrepreneurs, though, four businesses have moved in on Cleveland Avenue, with a fifth on the way.

The initiative was the brainchild of Andrea Stordahl, owner of Minnesota Rust, a decor and gift store using antiques and vintage items. Stordahl's husband, Bryce, is originally from McIntosh and about four years ago, the couple moved back to the community to raise their family.

"We opened a store in McIntosh and rented a little old gas station, and it grew from there," Stordahl said. "We decided we wanted to buy a spot downtown, so we purchased an old bakery building in McIntosh and renovated that. Then, everything else kind of came together after that, one after another."

In the process, Stordahl decided to also purchase the building adjacent to the former bakery, and later bought a building once home to a cafe. Stordahl then started looking for business owners to populate the buildings.

"We started trying to find people to fit there," Stordahl said. "So, we split the spaces up, with three sections again. We knew that rural business had changed, and that it wouldn't be like it used to be. What we wanted to do was find young entrepreneurs."

The three businesses joining Minnesota Rust on Southwest Cleveland Avenue include Kathrine Senn-Howard's Howard Soap Co., Ashley Thomas' The Beauty Room and Meghan Palubicki's The Red Poppy.

1 / 16 2 / 16 3 / 16 4 / 16 5 / 16 6 / 16 7 / 16 8 / 16 9 / 16 10 / 16 11 / 16 12 / 16 13 / 16 14 / 16 15 / 16 16 / 16

For Palubicki, the McIntosh store is the second location for her business, as she opened the original store in Fosston about 11 years ago.

"We've been good friends with Minnesota Rust and Howard Soap for quite a few years," Palubicki said. "We do better in groups and we're such good friends. We just knew this was going to work. I don't think you'll be able to walk into one of those places and not walk into the next one after."

Senn-Howard, who's been making soap for about a decade, called the move to downtown "risky, but exciting."

"For me, retail isn't my thing, but I needed a work space, and I have both in one now," Senn-Howard said. "It's been surprisingly good so far, and the thing about where we're at right now is we all work so well together."

In addition to the revitalization of retail on the block, Stordahl said plans are developing to open a new cafe on the avenue. Stordahl hopes cafe will open in spring 2020.

"We own the cafe building and we're going to hire someone who'll run it for us," Stordahl said. "We wanted to remake the downtown cafe because it's a neutral place where everyone can gather. It's important for a small town. We're going to have it offer less food options, but with a higher quality, so we won't have as much waste."

Taking notice

Stordahl's work to bring the plan together has earned praise from Grant Oppegaard, a consultant with the Northwest Minnesota Foundation's Small Business Development Center.

"In Andrea's case, I did very little, because her plan was excellent," Oppegaard said. "It's an extraordinary event to have five empty buildings all opened up in one time like this. Our office covers nearly 70 small towns in Minnesota, and this is the most successful filling of empty locations that I've seen during my eight years in doing this."

To commemorate the accomplishment, a ribbon cutting was held Friday, Dec. 6, on the avenue with the business owners.

The event and everyday store traffic has been a testament to the downtown's importance in the city.

"The impact has been huge and we've had so much support," Stordahl said. "It's brought the community downtown again. You could go to the grocery store or to the post office, but there was nowhere to get gifts or one-of-a-kind items. We wanted to create the experience where people could spend a whole day in McIntosh."

"It's been huge," Senn-Howard said. "It's the difference between whether people are going to leave to do their Christmas shopping, or they'll stay in McIntosh."

In total, when the cafe is open, there will be six businesses on the block all within the same circle, as Stordahl's mother-in-law, Roxanne Stordahl, has a counseling office on the avenue, too. According to Stordahl, it wasn't the intention for all of the business owners to be women, but it happened to be the best fit.

"There are so many successful women in our area. It's really exciting," Stordahl said. "Women supporting women is so powerful, and it's a good thing for girls in our smaller communities to see. There are different ideas, different careers, and it's something one might not think you can do in a rural community."