BEMIDJI -- Frizzell Furniture Gallery has opened for business at its 42,000 square-foot building in downtown Bemidji, and a ribbon-cutting event will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. The store is located at 123 Beltrami Ave NW.

The ceremony will be held in conjunction with the Northwest Minnesota Small Business Development Center. SBDC consultant Grant Oppegaard worked with Frizzell to expedite the business plan and obtain financing.

"We are excited about the opportunity to provide a wider selection of home furnishings to Bemidji and the surrounding area," owner Dick Frizzell said in a press release. "We have enjoyed having many customers from the Bemidji area in our 27 years of business. Our hope is that with a more convenient location we will better serve customers throughout the region."

Frizzell Furniture Gallery is a locally owned and operated furniture, mattress, and accessory retailer headquartered in a 25,000 square-foot store south of Walker. It has been in business since 1992. The Bemidji location will offer the same product lines but with more styles and selection, the release said.

The Northwest Minnesota SBDC offers business counsel and support services for entrepreneurs. The Northwest Minnesota Small Business Development Center is funded in part through an agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development and regional support partners, the release said.