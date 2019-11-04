Dairyland Operations, LLC has announced that it will convert the former Tim Hortons restaurant location in downtown Bemidji to a Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins.

The company said the new business will be operated by TMart Operations I, LLC, and is expected to open in the first quarter of 2020.

TMart Operatios is an established Dunkin' Brands franchisee with 36 locations in northern Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Tim Hortons restaurants across Minnesota, including the one in Bemidji, closed earlier this year as a result of a legal battle between the company and a regional franchise group. The statewide shuttering by the company follows an expansion plan by the Canadian coffee chain in 2016. The Bemidji location opened at 100 Paul Bunyan Drive S. in the fall of 2017 and closed on May 28, 2019.

The site was previously Hurricane Grill and Wings, operating from August 2014 to September 2016. Before Hurricane, the building was home to a Burger King. Earlier this year, Dunkin' Donuts dropped the "Donuts" from ads, packages and signage at new and remodeled stores, as well as its social media accounts. The makeover was part of Dunkin' Brands' efforts to relabel itself as a "beverage-led" company that focuses on coffees, teas, speedy service and to-go food including -— but not limited to — doughnuts.

The Baskin-Robbins chain of ice cream and cake specialty shop restaurants was founded in 1945 by Burt Baskin and Irv Robbins in Glendale, Calif. Many new Baskin-Robbins shops are co-branded with Dunkin', including California's first co-branded location of the two in San Diego, which opened in March 2014.