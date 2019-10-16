ROCHESTER, Minn. — Chris Blade has been named publisher of the Rochester Post Bulletin, a move announced Wednesday, Oct. 16, by parent company Forum Communications.

She had been interim publisher since June 1, when the Fargo-based media company acquired the Post Bulletin.

“Chris has demonstrated her ability to connect the Post Bulletin and Forum Communications Co. across the greater Rochester area since the acquisition of the paper earlier this summer,” said Aaron Becher, the company's vice president of newspaper operations. “We are confident in her ability to lead the Post Bulletin as its next publisher.”

It’s a challenge Blade is ready to face — she has led the newspaper through a transition that includes moving into new office space in southwest Rochester next week, upgrades to the newspaper’s software and computer systems, and key additions to the newsroom staff.

“I'm very excited to take on the role of publisher of the Post Bulletin,” Blade said. “With 19 years at the PB, I am committed to community journalism and will continue our tradition of serving as watchdogs and storytellers, business strategists and community leaders.”

During her tenure at the newspaper, Blade has served as business manager, human resources director and general manager, a role she held from 2012 until the acquisition.

“I am looking forward to working with the amazing leadership team already in place to evolve our newsroom practices, reach new audiences, and better engage with the community,” Blade said.

More investments in the Post Bulletin are expected in the next several months, including a new website, as the newspaper participates in Poynter Institute’s Table Stakes initiative. Blade is leading the newspaper’s nine-month-long enrollment in the program designed to manage a successful transition for a sustainable digital future based on performance-driven change.

Before joining the Post Bulletin, Blade was a Russian linguist and Intelligence Analysis team leader in the U.S. Army. She has a bachelor’s in business and management from the University of Maryland and an MBA from Capella University in Minneapolis.