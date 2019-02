Black Bear Family Dental staff members pictured from left to right are: Brenda Blazek, Liz Welle, Tammy Hendricks, Rachel Stevens, Linda LaFond, Kathy Pfann, Sue Breuer, Sherry Koivu, and Dr. Veronica Cooper. Chamber Ambassadors dressed in Buffalo Plaid from left to right are Sonja McCollum, Russ Moen, Sylvia Wildgen, Collen Schulke, Paula Howard, Chad Harding, Benita Dingman, Nora Shannahan, and Lisa Hofstad seated in the dental chair. Submitted photo.

Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently congratulated Dr. Veronica Cooper and her staff on the opening of Black Bear Family Dental. The new dental practice, located at 1628 30th St. NW in Bemidji, is a blend of veteran dental staff with state-of-the-art dental care equipment, a release said. A open house for the public is scheduled 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21.