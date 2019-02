Pictured from left to right are ambassadors Paula Howard and Jill Beardsley, owners Kandi and Danny Paddock, ambassadors Benita Dingman and Karl Bleser. Submitted photo.

Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently welcomed Paddock & Sons Auto Repair owners, Danny and Kandi Paddock, to Bemidji. They are an independently owned repair shop and certified NAPA AutoCare Center with an ASE Master Technician on staff.