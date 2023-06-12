Babe’s Border Battle ends with thrilling Wissota Modified finish

BEMIDJI – The skies were clear, the temperature was comfortable and the pits and grandstands were full. What a perfect way to start the first ever Visit Bemidji Babe’s Border Battle. A total of 97 cars filled the pits in the seven regular classes that run at the track with the Northern Renegade Sprints joining the field.

Northern Renegade Sprint Feature

Chris Lewis and Zach Olson led the pack of Northern Renegade Sprints down the front straight, with Lewis jumping into the lead chased by Ken Hron, who wasted little time racing down the front straight and into the lead on lap two. Hron cruised to victory with Lewis, Olson, Danny Wait Jr. and Teal Arnason in the top five.

Bemidji Mini Stock Feature

Kalin Honer won the Mini Stock Feature race at the Visit Bemidji Babe's Border Battle event on Sunday, June 10, 2023, at Bemidji Speedway. Contributed

Led by Cameron Schwinn and Peyton Emerson, 13 Bemidji Mini Stock Feature racers competed on Sunday. Schwinn spun on the second turn, sending him tailback for the restart. With the green flag waving, Kalin Honer and Emerson raced door to door for a lap before Honer took the lead, racing high on the track. Several cautions slowed the action, with Honer holding the lead to win the feature. Emerson, Justin Honer, Conrad Schwinn, and Shannon George earned top-five honors.

Wissota Pure Stocks Feature

Josh Berg won the Pure Stock Feature race at the Visit Bemidji Babe's Border Battle event on Sunday, June 10, 2023, at Bemidji Speedway. Contributed

Seventeen Wissota Pure Stocks roared on track, with Caylyn Binkley on the pole and Justin Barsness up front. Barsness stormed to the lead, with Austin Carlson, Josh Berg, Binkley and Deryk Weleski trailing. After a couple of laps, Berg raced to the top of the track and grabbed the lead spot. Carlson and Barsness dueled for second, with Barsness holding the position. Kade Leeper raced up from his fourth-row starting position to take over fourth. Berg picked up the clean sweep, with Barsness, Carlson, Leeper and Weleski trailing.

Wissota Super Stocks Feature

Garrett Masurka won the Super Stock Feature race at the Visit Bemidji Babe's Border Battle event on Sunday, June 10, 2023, at Bemidji Speedway. Contributed

Nic Lewis held the pole position for the Wissota Super Stock feature, with Doug VanMill to his right. Down the back straight, VanMill raced into the lead. Matt Sparby dueled side-by-side with Dalton Carlson for third, with Sparby taking the spot. Following a caution, it was Garrett Masurka powering to the outside, racing up door-to-door with Sparby from his fourth-row starting position. Masurka and Sparby tangled down the front straight and into the infield. When the dust settled, Sparby was sent tailback, with Masurka taking the lead. Masurka picked up his first win of 2023. Carlson, VanMill, Lewis and Kevin Salin rounded out the top five.

Wissota Hornet Feature

Carter matthews won the Hornet Feature race at the Visit Bemidji Babe's Border Battle event on Sunday, June 10, 2023, at Bemidji Speedway. Contributed

A dozen Wissota Hornets, led by Mateja Dreyer and Malachi Albrecht, charged to the green flag, with Carter Matthews from the second row outside racing the front. Matthews was followed by a swift Cejay LaValley, Chad Reller, Dreyer and Albrecht. The field quickly spread, Dylan Black made progress toward the leaders but had mechanical issues dropping him out. Justin Barsness was a fourth-row starter and worked through traffic into contention as Reller raced up to challenge for the lead. But Matthews held his line and won the feature with Barsness, LaValley, Albrecht, and Malachi Wilson in the top five. It was a clean sweep for Matthews.

Wissota Midwest Modified Feature

Fifteen entries in the Wissota Midwest Modified class were led to the green flag by Darrin Lawler and Devryn Weleski. The two drivers raced side-by-side for the lead, with Weleski moving into first. Lawler was then challenged by Conner Drewry, racing door-to-door for the backup spot. Brennan Schmidt made the inside line work before dropping back, with Joey LaValley on the gas racing into fifth. Following a caution, it was Weleski, Drewry, Lawler, Doyle Erickson and Gary James Nelson in the top five. Weleski held his line and the lead and won his second feature win in two weeks.

Wissota Mod Four Feature

Dean Larson won the Mod Four Feature race at the Visit Bemidji Babe's Border Battle event on Sunday, June 10, 2023, at Bemidji Speedway. Contributed

Kalin Honer and Jonathon Feda led the Wissota Mod Fours to the green flag, with Honer grabbing the lead and current national point leader Dean Larson charging up into second. Blake Erickson raced to the top and into third, with Conrad Schwinn and Feda trailing. Honer’s mod four went up in smoke and dropped out, moving Larson to the lead. Schwinn raced up side-by-side with Erickson, gaining the advantage and quickly catching and challenging Larson for the lead. Larson held and raced to victory. Schwinn, Erickson, Don Teskey, and Nick McCann trailed.

Wissota Modified Feature

The final feature of the night was the Wissota Modifieds. Alan Olafson and Nic Jacobson brought the powerful mods down the front straight and around the track. In the fourth turn, Josh Beaulieu spun sideways, sending Billy Kendall up and over, collecting Mark Esala as well. A lengthy delay ensued as Bemidji Fire and Rescue personnel attended to the drivers, who were all ok. Jacobson took the lead when racing resumed, with Olafson, Tanner Williamson, Dustin Strand and John Farrington in the top five. Williamson found traction on the high side down the back straight and passed Olafson for second as Strand followed into third. Jacobson was fast, and Williamson got within a car length of the leader but no closer. Jacobson picked up his first modified feature win. Williamson finished second, with Olafson, Farrington and Scott Engholm trailing to end an exciting night of racing at Bemidji Speedway.