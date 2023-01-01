Dick Beardsley is the owner and operator of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji, Minn., and writes a weekly fishing report.

He is a native Minnesota and a lifelong angler.

Dick was an elite runner, winning the 1981 London Marathon and 1982 Grandma's Marathon. He also finished second at the 1982 Boston Marathon. Dick also is a motivational and inspirational speaker.

He has been a fishing guide for more than 50 years. Read about his life as a fishing guide in this story written by the Bemidji Pioneer.

For more information, visit www.dickbeardsleyfishingguide.com.