Dick Beardsley fishing.jpg

Dick Beardsley

Dick Beardsley is the owner and operator of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji, Minn., and writes a weekly fishing report.

He is a native Minnesota and a lifelong angler.

Dick was an elite runner, winning the 1981 London Marathon and 1982 Grandma's Marathon. He also finished second at the 1982 Boston Marathon. Dick also is a motivational and inspirational speaker.

He has been a fishing guide for more than 50 years. Read about his life as a fishing guide in this story written by the Bemidji Pioneer.

For more information, visit www.dickbeardsleyfishingguide.com.

IMG_3545.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weekly fishing report: Fishing picking up as summer winds down
As the summer slowly starts to wind down the fishing is starting to pick up, especially walleye fishing.
7h ago
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
IMG_6967.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weekly fishing report: Fishing holding up amidst 'dog days' of summer
As we enter the second week of August, the so-called “dog days" of summer, fishing has been holding up pretty good.
Aug 9
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
IMG_6916.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weekly fishing report: Another successful United Way Fishing Tournament is in the books
The 4th Annual Bemidji Area United Way Fishing Tournament has come and gone and what a wonderful event this is. My partner for all four years has been now 10-year-old Sam Alamano.
Aug 2
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
IMG_3398.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weekly fishing report: All and all the fishing remains good in the Bemidji area
Fishing in the Bemidji area hasn’t changed a whole lot this past week but that’s kinda typical for this time of the year.
Jul 26
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
IMG_3084.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weekly fishing report: Feeling like fall in the middle of July
This past Sunday I had some folks out on a guide trip and we were dressed like it was fall, got rained on, and I even had my heater on in my truck on our way back to town.
Jul 19
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
IMG_3346.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weekly fishing report: All-around fishing has picked up this week
Fishing for pretty much all species has picked up this past week in the Bemidji area.
Jul 12
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
IMG_3304.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weekly fishing report: Bemidji area walleye bite continues to wane
The walleye bite on Bemidji area lakes continues to be tough. Seems like we always go through a bit of a lull this time of the summer and then things start to slowly pick up by mid-July.
Jul 5
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
IMG_3269.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weekly fishing report: Bass fishing is excellent on area lakes
﻿As we head into July the walleye bite has slowed on area lakes. Food sources are at their high point now so if you want to put a few walleyes in the boat you’ll have to work a bit for them.
Jun 28
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
IMG_3207.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weekly fishing report: Walleye bite is slowing down on Bemidji area lakes
Fishing in the Bemidji area generally has been good although the walleye bite has slowed, so you're going to have to work to get a few.
Jun 21
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
IMG_3151.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weekly fishing report: Take a Kid Fishing is a highlight of the season
On June 7, the annual Bemidji Area Take a Kid Fishing Day was held and it’s always one of my favorite days of the year to be on the water fishing with the kids.
Jun 14
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
Load More