8-year-old Cass Lake boy found safe after going missing Thursday night

CASS LAKE — An 8-year-old boy has been found safe after going missing on Thursday night near rural Cass Lake.

According to a release from Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, at 10:41 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, dispatch received a request for assistance in locating a missing juvenile male in the Prescott Housing area in rural Cass Lake.

Initial information was that an 8-year-old boy left a neighboring residence and did not arrive home. Throughout the evening, several resources and personnel were utilized in searching for the missing boy.

On Friday, March 17, searching continued and the child was located safe at a residence in the area. Several tribal, county and state resources were utilized, including personnel going door to door, drone teams, ATVs and snowmobiles, the release said.

No other information is available for release at this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Leech Lake Tribal Police Department thank the numerous agencies and individuals that participated in the search and its positive outcome," Welk said.