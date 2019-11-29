SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. -- Four Beavers scored and 11 recorded at least one point as the Bemidji State men’s hockey team triumphed 4-1 over Lake Superior State to open their Western Collegiate Hockey Association series on Friday, Nov. 29 in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

Alex Adams, Nick Cardelli, Aaron Miller and Charlie Combs lit the lamp for BSU (7-4-2, 7-2-0-0 WCHA), which earned its fourth consecutive victory and tied its longest winning streak since Oct. 27-Nov. 9, 2018.

Adams had the first say, scoring at the 10:23 mark of the first period off assists from Carter Jones and Tyler Vold.

The Lakers (5-12-0, 3-6-0-0 WCHA) leveled the score of Max Humitz’s shorthanded goal at the 5:56 mark of the second period. But Cardelli restored the Beaver lead at the 12:40 mark of the period with the help of Adam Brady and Hampus Sjödahl. Brady’s assist extended his team-long and career-best point streak to nine games.

Miller scored from the slot with just over 15 minutes to play in the third period, and Combs tacked on an empty-net, power-play goal in the final minute for the 4-1 final.

Bemidji State netminder Zach Driscoll stopped 33 of 34 shots he faced on the night, improving to 7-3-1 on the season and 7-2-0 in WCHA play.

BSU was 1-for-5 on the man advantage, and the Beaver penalty-kill unit went 2-for-2 in keeping LSSU at bay.

Bemidji State will go for the series sweep at 4:07 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, back in Sault Ste. Marie.

Bemidji State 4, Lake Superior State 1

BSU 1 1 2 -- 4

LSSU 0 1 0 -- 1

First period -- 1, BSU, Adams (Jones, Vold), 10:23.

Second period -- 2, LSSU, Humitz (Ambrosio), 5:56, SH; 3, BSU, Cardelli (Brady, Sjödahl), 12:40.

Third period -- 4, BSU, Miller (Kirkup, Somoza), 4:42; 5, BSU, Combs (Somoza, Muck), 19:19, PP, EN.

Goalies (saves-shots): BSU, Driscoll (33-34); LSSU, Mitens (28-31).