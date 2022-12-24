ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Crompton is chief of the Malaria Infection Biology and Immunity Section at the National Institutes of Health. He says the spark for his career was ignited at Bemidji High School.
Basketball has led Darin and Jamie Schultz to center court of the Bemidji hoops scene. But with two programs, two schedules and now two kids in the mix, the sport revolves around them -- not the other way around.
The “Home for the Holidays” concert set for 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, will raise funds for the Nameless Coalition for the Homeless.
As progress continues on the new Bemidji Veterans Home, set to open in 2023, Kevin Gish has been selected as the facility's administrator.
The main reason for this is the proximity of western Europe to the Atlantic Ocean.
These word meanings are related to sheep and date back at least to Middle English of the 1300s.
What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.
City residential refuse customers who are normally picked up on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, will be picked up on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 3, due to Christmas and New Year's Day.
“This is ... a signal of our company's commitment to growth and long-term success,” FCC’s Chief Operating Officer Bill Rouse says.
Due to inclement weather that is expected over the next couple of days, the Rural MN CEP and Westridge CareerForce office will be closed Thursday through Monday
The election, strikes and the abortion debate made headlines in Minnesota this year.
Mike Pope claims he hasn’t shaved in more than 20 years and looks at officiating as another way to give back to the community.
The In Country Motorcycle Club recently teamed up with the Garfield Lake Ice Racers to give ham or turkey holiday dinners to veterans and their families in the Laporte area.
Jayson Lusk, a distinguished professor and head of the Agricultural Economics Department at Purdue University in Indiana, has some ideas where the future of food and agriculture is headed.
