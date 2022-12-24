Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, December 25

News
Bemidji High School grad Peter Crompton leads research team at National Institutes of Health
Peter Crompton is chief of the Malaria Infection Biology and Immunity Section at the National Institutes of Health. He says the spark for his career was ignited at Bemidji High School.
December 24, 2022 07:00 AM
By  Dennis Doeden
Prep
BASKETBALL: Bemidji’s Darin and Jamie Schultz juggling coaching careers, home life together
Basketball has led Darin and Jamie Schultz to center court of the Bemidji hoops scene. But with two programs, two schedules and now two kids in the mix, the sport revolves around them -- not the other way around.
December 24, 2022 08:00 AM
By  Micah Friez
Local
Home for the Holidays music event to raise awareness and funds for the homeless
The “Home for the Holidays” concert set for 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, will raise funds for the Nameless Coalition for the Homeless.
December 23, 2022 10:58 AM
By  Dennis Doeden
Local
Kevin Gish chosen as administrator of new Bemidji Veterans Home
As progress continues on the new Bemidji Veterans Home, set to open in 2023, Kevin Gish has been selected as the facility's administrator.
December 23, 2022 01:31 PM
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Must Reads
Prep
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Gabby Fineday joins 1,000 Point Club in Cass Lake-Bena win
December 23, 2022 12:03 PM
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Columns
JEREMY OLSON COLUMN: The holiday season is one of my favorite times of the year
December 24, 2022 06:50 AM
By  Jeremy Olson
Arts and Entertainment
Little Bobby tops blues charts with 'God Made Me Blue' album release
December 24, 2022 07:30 AM
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Lifestyle
GENERATIONS: From the U.S. Navy to the Salvation Army Craig Kvamme is a willing servant
December 24, 2022 07:50 AM
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Pioneer

Weather
Snow likely for your Christmas Day
December 24, 2022 03:00 PM
Weather
John Wheeler: Oslo, Norway, is north of us, but has milder winters
The main reason for this is the proximity of western Europe to the Atlantic Ocean.
December 23, 2022 05:00 AM
By  John Wheeler
Weather
John Wheeler: How flocking on Christmas trees is related to bird migration
These word meanings are related to sheep and date back at least to Middle English of the 1300s.
December 22, 2022 11:54 PM
By  John Wheeler
Local
From the Archives: December 24 in the Pioneer
What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.
Local
Holiday shopping event held for children at Ridgeway Apartments in Bemidji
Local
5 former Bemidji school board candidates fined $250 for campaign billboard complaint
Local
City garbage pick-up date changes for Christmas, New Year's
City residential refuse customers who are normally picked up on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, will be picked up on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 3, due to Christmas and New Year's Day.
December 23, 2022 11:16 AM
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Business
Forum Communications Co. names Tim Sticha chief financial officer
“This is ... a signal of our company's commitment to growth and long-term success,” FCC’s Chief Operating Officer Bill Rouse says.
December 23, 2022 10:04 AM
By  Helmut Schmidt
Local
Rural Minnesota CEP, CareerForce office closed due to weather
Due to inclement weather that is expected over the next couple of days, the Rural MN CEP and Westridge CareerForce office will be closed Thursday through Monday
December 22, 2022 03:25 PM
By  Pioneer Staff Report

OBITUARIES
Bennie Dean Bradseth
December 23, 2022 08:42 AM
Muriel Muller
December 22, 2022 12:12 PM
Gary Bryngelson
December 20, 2022 04:02 PM
Lennoxander-Reign White
December 20, 2022 03:32 PM
Sharon Louise Hinkle Schied
December 20, 2022 02:12 PM
Mary Fineday
December 20, 2022 11:42 AM
Year in review: A look back at top Minnesota stories from 2022
The election, strikes and the abortion debate made headlines in Minnesota this year.
Senate moves $1.66 trillion spending bill toward passage
Minnesota House panel approves $500 million renovation for state office building
Gov. Tim Walz announces 6 new cabinet members
Minnesota
'We're going to catch these people:’ One killed in Friday shooting at Mall of America
December 24, 2022 12:21 PM
By  Hunter Dunteman
Minnesota
Chinese national imprisoned for cyberstalking, stealing identity of Minnesota college student
December 23, 2022 04:08 PM
By  Hunter Dunteman
Minnesota
Sentencing for Oklee, Minn., man who murdered his wife moved to January
December 21, 2022 04:16 PM
By  Sav Kelly
Minnesota
Co-defendant in GOP operative sex trafficking case pleads guilty
December 19, 2022 05:30 PM
By  Alex Derosier
 · 
 · 
 · 
In Country Motorcycle Club, Garfield Lake Ice Racers donate holiday meals to local veterans
The In Country Motorcycle Club recently teamed up with the Garfield Lake Ice Racers to give ham or turkey holiday dinners to veterans and their families in the Laporte area.
Students in the news, Dec. 24
What's the future of food and agriculture? A Purdue University economist shares his thoughts
Jayson Lusk, a distinguished professor and head of the Agricultural Economics Department at Purdue University in Indiana, has some ideas where the future of food and agriculture is headed.
3M to stop making 'forever chemicals,' to take up to $2.3B charge
Letters
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A tribute to Troy: A coach, mentor and champion
December 24, 2022 06:30 AM
By  Laura Eaton Carleton, Bemidji
Columns
Finding Faith: The unrealistic expectations for Christmas
December 23, 2022 09:30 AM
By  Devlyn Brooks
Columns
Why Scandinavian-heritage Americans eat lutefisk -- with one exception
December 23, 2022 05:30 AM
By  Katie Pinke
Opinion
TRASH TALK: Tips for disposing of sharps safely
December 21, 2022 06:50 AM
By  Brian Olson

