"I think he's a person I know well -- he is a good person," Trump said, according to the Times. "I think he shouldn't have settled; personally I think he shouldn't have settled. Because you should have taken it all the way. I don't think Bill did anything wrong."

In the wake of the sexual harassment allegations, advertisers have been defecting from O'Reilly's show, "The O'Reilly Factor."

Trump has been a guest on O'Reilly's show multiple times, and the Fox News host interviewed him during Fox's pregame show before this year's Super Bowl. O'Reilly has denied the allegations.

Groups like the National Organization for Women have called for an independent investigation of the news network.

Trump himself was the subject of multiple claims of sexual harassment during the campaign, and he denied them.