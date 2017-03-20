A Daily Caller report earlier on Monday alleged that Lahren was suspended from the Blaze after her Friday appearance on "The View," where she revealed that she is pro-choice.

"I am a constitutional, y'know, someone that loves the Constitution. I'm someone that's for limited government," she said. "So I can't sit here and be a hypocrite and say I'm for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies. I can sit here and say that, as a Republican and I can say, you know what, I'm for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well."

Lahren's comments provoked backlash from many of her mostly right-wing fans, and among the critics were Beck himself. He tweeted on Friday, "Rule another label out. I am NOT a 'constitutional'. I believe in LIFE, liberty and property. Just an old fashioned 'constitutionalist.'"

Rule another label out. I am NOT a "constitutional". I believe in LIFE, liberty and property. Just an old fashioned "constitutionalist." — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 17, 2017

I have moderate, conservative, and libertarian views. I'm human. I will never apologize, to anyone, for being an independent thinker. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 18, 2017

Wait, libertarian views? Help me out on Trumpcare, stimulus, and executive orders. Trump is anything but libertarian. #intellectualhonesty https://t.co/jlt5sFvQMP — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 20, 2017

Lahren defended herself on Twitter over the weekend, saying she would not apologize for "being an independent thinker." Beck shot back by challenging her claim to hold "libertarian views," tweeting, "Trump is anything but libertarian."

The Daily Caller reports that Lahren's contact with the Blaze is up in September.

Lahren has quickly become one of the Blaze's most recognizable faces, garnering views and controversy based on her takes on subjects like Colin Kaepernick's protest of the national anthem. She currently more than 4 million "likes" on her official Facebook page.

She also recently made headlines for her appearance on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" late last year, engaging in a debate with host Trevor Noah over the Black Lives Matter movement and why she supports President Donald Trump.