    WRESTLING: Schoenborn, Hinrichs wrap up state runs for Bemidji

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 2:03 p.m.

    ST. PAUL -- Bemidji High School senior Hunter Schoenborn came within one win of a third-place finish at the Class 3-A individual state wrestling tournament on Saturday, instead placing fourth after making a run in the 195-pound consolation bracket.

    Schoenborn went 2-1 Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, picking up wins over Brennan Rutt of New Prague and Lakeville South’s Jared Stewart before dropping the third-place match to Anoka’s Richie Hammonds.

    To open the day, Schoenborn topped Rutt by a 7-0 decision to advance, and then pinned Stewart in 4 minutes, 36 seconds to clinch a spot in the third-place match. In his meeting with Hammonds, however, Schoenborn’s Anoka counterpart won by a 24-11 major decision, his fourth major decision at state, to place Schoenborn fourth.

    “Hunter finishing fourth, it was a great tournament for him,” BHS head coach Rance Bahr said. “He was in a really tough bracket. He lost his first round match to one of the eventual finalists (in Buffalo’s Jacob Scherber).”

    In the 152-pound bracket, Bemidji’s Chance Hinrichs was narrowly defeated by Simon Bryce of Little Falls in a 1-0 decision, Hinrichs’ only match of the day.

    “It would’ve been nice for Chance to win that match,” said Bahr. “He was in the match, he wrestled very, very well. He had a great effort and a good tournament, just needed a little bit more to get into the placing round.

    “I thought both of them wrestled very well for the weekend… We would’ve like to have gotten a few more wins, obviously, but I think the experience is invaluable. We’re looking forward to the opportunities that we’re going to have with these guys next year, having five of the state entrants return.”

