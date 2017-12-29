WRESTLING: Schoenborn takes sixth at Rumble on the Red

After going 4-1 Friday, Schoenborn finished with a 3-2 mark on Saturday, defeating Isaiah Green of St. Cloud Tech by forfeit and United Clay-Becker’s Chase Dockter by fall (2:47) before losing to Minot’s Hunter Swartwout by 3-1 decision and Rosemount’s Ezayah Oropeza in a 3-0 decision.

Elsewhere on the mats in the 85-team tournament, Seth Newby (113) was the other BHS wrestler to make it to Saturday’s action. He lost his first Saturday match to Clay Gerhardt of New Salem-Almont in an 8-3 decision to end his chance to place.

The 11 Bemidji wrestlers combined for 65 points to finish 24th in the tournament.

In the junior varsity tournament, the Lumberjacks took third place among 80 teams with 202 points, finishing behind only Foley (238) and Rapid City Stevens (203).

Caleb Bahr (182 pounds) and Chase Smith (195) each took first in their respective classes, while Darren Roth finished sixth in the 126 bracket.

Dane Jorgensen (113) locked up third place, Cale Newby (126) and Nicholas Mutchler (170) each took seventh and Alex Lazella (285) finished eighth.