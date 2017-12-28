WRESTLING: BHS competes in Fargo meet

The Lumberjacks picked up 55 points on Thursday, the first day of the two-day meet at the Fargodome. The event is the largest high school wrestling tournament in the country, according to the meet’s website.

Hunter Schoenborn (220 pounds) scored 11 team points for Bemidji, the most of any Lumberjack. Schoenborn won by 5-0 decision in the first championship round before falling 5-1 in the second round. The senior then went on to win three consolation matches, ending the day with a win in consolation round four by pin in 3 minutes, 57 seconds.

Bemidji’s 10 wrestlers ended the day competing in consolation matches with Schoenborn and Seth Newby (113) still alive in consolation play entering today. Newby fell in championship round two after a first-round bye but then won three straight consolation bouts, finishing with a 4-3 win in consolation round four.

Colton Hinrichs (152) made it the farthest into the championship rounds of any BHS wrestler, advancing to round three after a first-round bye and a win by fall in 1 minute, 3 seconds. Hinrichs lost by pin in 47 seconds in the third round and fell to Jayden Sundstrom of St. Cloud Tech in a consolation round four-match by sudden victory.

The tournament will conclude today with wrestling scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.