VOLLEYBALL: Beavers top Mary to end 11-match losing streak

The Beavers hit .151 as a team, but forced the Marauders (4-22, 1-17 NSIC) to 32 attack errors. That includes 11 team blocks, with Julie Touchett and Anna Averkamp leading the way with seven and six, respectively.

Despite being out-hit in the match, 48 kills to 43, the Beavers had a good day at the service line. BSU posted five service aces compared to Mary’s three, while forcing 10 service errors defensively.

After Filipiak, Touchett followed with 10 kills along with seven blocks and two aces. Anna Averkamp and Greta Paszek added eight kills.

Freshman Mary Campbell set the ball for BSU and earned 36 assists, three shy of a career high, and also added 12 digs on defense.

Defensively, the Beavers out-blocked the Marauders, 11-4, and were led by Touchett and Averkamp with Filipiak adding four.

In the backcourt, BSU was led by Emma Hallmann’s 18 digs. She needs just eight more to reach 1,000 career digs.

The junior will look to hit the milestone next weekend when the Beavers host MSU Moorhead and Northern State for parents day and senior night, Nov. 2-3.