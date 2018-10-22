The Lumberjacks (11-16) played Alex (12-14) in their season opener at Alexandria Area High School and fell in four sets (25-18, 25-23, 22-25, 29-27). In the QRF rankings, the Cardinals finished the regular season 51st in Class 3A, with Bemidji following in 57th.

The winner between Bemidji at and Alex advance to the quarterfinals, where No. 1 Willmar is waiting after its first-round bye.

The other three of the top-four teams who earned a bye and a home game in the quarterfinals include No. 2 Brainerd, No. 3 Moorhead and No. 4 Sauk Rapids-Rice.

SRR is set up to host the winner between No. 5 Sartell-St. Stephen and No. 12 St. Cloud Apollo, while Brainerd will take on the winner Between No. 7 Becker and No. 10 Monticello, and Moorhead will host the winner between No. 6 Big Lake and No. 11 St. Cloud Tech.

Every game of the tournament is scheduled for 7 p.m. The preliminary games are on Wednesday, Oct. 24, followed by the quarterfinals on Friday, Oct. 26, the semifinals Tuesday, Oct. 30 and the final Saturday, Nov. 3.

The high seeds will be the host of the two semifinal games, as well as the championship.

Section 8-3A Volleyball Tournament

Prelims – Wednesday, Oct. 24

No. 9 Bemidji at No. 8 Alexandria, 7 p.m.

No. 12 St. Cloud Apollo at No. 5 Sartell-St. Stephen, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Monticello at No. 7 Becker, 7 p.m.

No. 11 St. Cloud Tech at No. 6 Big Lake, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals – Friday, Oct. 26

Alexandria/Bemidji at No. 1 Willmar, 7 p.m.

Sartell/Apollo at No. 4 Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7 p.m.

Becker/Monticello at No. 2 Brainerd, 7 p.m.

Tech/Big Lake at No. 3 Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Semifinals – Tuesday, Oct. 30

Quarterfinal Winners at High Seeds, 7 p.m.

Final – Saturday, Nov. 3

Semifinal Winners at High Seed, 7 p.m.