Vikings QB Bridgewater injures knee during practice

Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater (5) warms up during the Vikings' training camp earlier this season at Minnesota State Mankato. Bridgewater exited practice on Tuesday after suffering a left knee injury on a non-contact play. (Matt Gade | Forum News Service)

The Vikings immediately stopped practice after 25 minutes and asked reporters to leave the field while medical personnel tended to Bridgewater. An ambulance drove onto the field at Winter Park for Bridgewater, who ESPN reported was being fitted for an air cast.

Coach Mike Zimmer was expected to address the media on Tuesday afternoon.

Shaun Hill serves as the backup to Bridgewater, who has provided a spark for Minnesota since being selected in the first round of the 2014 draft. Bridgewater completed 292-of-447 pass attempts for 3,231 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

Hill is no stranger to stepping up in the face of injury, as the veteran replaced Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in 2010 and Sam Bradford four years later after he tore his ACL with the then-St. Louis Rams.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Vikings waived quarterback Brad Sorensen.

Sorensen, who was signed by Minnesota on Aug. 20, was added while Bridgewater and Hill sat out practice with respective injuries. Joel Stave is expected to serve as the team's third-string quarterback.

Team waives Leonhardt

Also Tuesday, the Vikings announced they had waived former Bemidji State star Brian Leonhardt among eight others on Tuesday afternoon as the team inches its way toward the 75-man roster limit.

Minnesota's roster, which currently resides at 80 players, must be reduced prior to the 4 p.m. deadline.

Leonardt, who graduated from Bemidji State in 2013, had seven receptions for 39 yards and one touchdown in 16 games over two seasons with Oakland and San Francisco.

Quarterback Brad Sorensen, wide receivers Terrell Sinkfield and Marken Michel, defensive end Theiren Cockran, guard Sean Hickey, defensive end Claudell Louis, Linebacker Terrance Plummer and guard Austin Shepherd were also cut by the Vikings.

