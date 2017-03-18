Schlossman: No math needed this time

UND took care of that by knocking off No. 1 Denver and ending the Pioneers’ 13-game winning streak. It was Denver’s first loss in nearly two months, since Jan. 20.

Here’s my game story with quotes and photos from the Herald’s Eric Hylden.

The Fighting Hawks held Denver to a season-low 21 shots on goal. That’s the lowest total of shots for Denver since UND held the Pios to 17 at last year’s NCHC Frozen Faceoff third-place game.

UND will play for the NCHC playoff championship at 7:38 tonight on CBS Sports Network.

The NCAA tournament selection show will be at 11 a.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

UND is guaranteed to be either a No. 2 or a No. 3 seed in Fargo.

The Fighting Hawks have now extended the following streaks to 15 years: top-half finishes, home ice in first round of league playoffs, first round series victory, 20-win season, NCAA tournament berth.

A few other notes and thoughts: