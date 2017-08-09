Colon sparkles again as Twins back at .500

Coming off his first complete game of his season, the 44-year-old Colon (2-1) scattered five hits and walked just one batter while striking out five.

The Minnesota offense mustered just enough production to give him a cushion. Dozier added a double during a three-hit day, and Jorge Polanaco had two hits.

Making his second big league start, Brandon Woodruff (1-1) got through 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Polanco put Minnesota on the board with a two-out RBI double in the second inning. Dozier doubled the lead in the third with a solo home run to left, his 22nd homer of the season.

Colon cruised through his first five innings, holding the Brewers to four hits -- three of them coming with two outs -- and allowing just one runner into scoring position.

In the seventh against Brewers reliever Jacob Barnes, Dozier doubled, Max Kepler walked, and Joe Mauer ripped a comebacker to second that Eric Sogard couldn't corral, producing a run.

Miguel Sano followed with a double to make it 4-0.

The loss kept the Brewers from gaining a game on the National League Central-leading Chicago Cubs, who lost earlier. Milwaukee (59-57) dropped into third place, percentage points behind the St. Louis Cardinals, for the first time since May 13.

Minnesota (56-56) earned its fourth win in a row and climbed within 4 1/2 games of the first-place Cleveland Indians in the American League Central.

NOTES: Minnesota placed LHP Adalberto Mejia on the 10-day disabled list with a left arm brachial strain and recalled 1B/DH Kennys Vargas from Triple-A Rochester. Meija was injured Tuesday night. He is 4-5 with a 4.47 ERA in 18 starts. ... Milwaukee was without 3B Travis Shaw, who was tending to a family matter, manager Craig Counsell said. Shaw's daughter has undergone multiple surgeries to correct a heart condition since she was born in June. ... Brewers C Stephen Vogt went through a series of on-field drills to test his injured left knee. Vogt has been out since injuring the knee in a collision at home plate on July 17. ... The four-game interleague home-and-home series concludes Thursday when Brewers RHP Zach Davies (13-5, 4.18 ERA) faces Twins RHP Kyle Gibson (6-9, 6.03).