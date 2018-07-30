TENNIS: Bemidji Summer Tennis hosts Lumberjack Open

Players ranged from grades 6-12 and came from Bemidji, Grand Rapids, Brainerd, Thief River Falls, Aitken, Foley, Staples, Crookston and Park Rapids.

“Play was very competitive, with many of the matches going to 3rd set tiebreakers,” Bemidji Youth Tennis director and coach Kyle Fodness said. “I thought our Bemidji players did very well, and it was a great conclusion to the summer season, and a good chance for the girls to compete against some great competition before the fall season gets underway for the BHS and BMS teams.”

In singles competition on Saturday, Bemidji’s Savannah Haugen won the Navy Division, which is made up of players expecting to play in the No. 1 or No. 2 position at their school in the upcoming year. Haugen will be a freshman this fall.

Incoming BHS junior Wyatt Harrom took third in the Navy Division for the boys, while Logan Jensen took third in the Silver Division (meant for No. 3 or No. 4 singles competitors in the upcoming season).

The Silver Division consolation champion was Bemidji’s Aftyn Schmidt, while Madison Jensen and Darby Neis took second and third, respectively, in the Middle School Girls Division and Walker Erickson was third among middle school boys.

In doubles play Sunday, Haugen and Emily Dondelinger teamed up for first place in the 18U division, while Neis and Noelle Mueller matched the effort the 16U division.

For the boys, Bemidji’s Logan Jensen and Max Harris finished second behind the champions from TRF, Dylan Hahn and Jack Onkka.