TENNIS: Alme tabbed NSIC Player of the Week

Alme was 3-0 in singles action and earned a pair of victories in the No. 2 position -- a 7-5, 6-2 win against Minnesota Duluth and an 8-1 victory in non-conference action with Wisconsin-River Falls. She earned an 8-3 victory over Minnesota Crookston in her No. 1 singles debut.

Alme was also paired with fellow sophomore Brooke Mimmack as the duo went 3-0 in doubles play. BSU’s No. 2 doubles pairing won 8-1 over UWRF and 8-2 over UMD, and posted an 8-3 victory at No. 1 doubles Sunday against UMC.

Alme is now 8-1 in singles play, including a 6-1 mark versus NSIC competition, and is 6-3 as a doubles player.

The Baldwin, Wis., native is the first BSU tennis player to earn a weekly NSIC award since the league honored Caley Westin in 2012.