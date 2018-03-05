TENNIS: Beavers sweep Sunday matches

The Beavers (6-3, 4-3 Northern Sun) began the afternoon with victories in all three doubles matches against the Falcons before sweeping singles play to win 9-0. In No. 6 singles, Hope Johnson won by default against Karli Helland, who had to forfeit the match.

BSU also swept the Golden Eagles by an identical 9-0 score with two wins coming from UMC forfeits.

In singles play, three Beavers -- Brooke Mimmack, Hannah Peterson and Johnson -- each won their matches 8-0. No. 6 singles was forfeited by UMC due to only having five players.

Bemidji State made another clean sweep in the doubles matches. The Hannah Alme and Mimmack partnership, and the duo of Jacki Damberg and Rachel Will each won their matches 8-0. The No. 3 doubles match was also forfeited by UMC.

The Beavers will be on the road for their final four matches of the season. After spring break, the team will travel to Moorhead on March 24 and 25 to take on Minnesota State Moorhead and University of Mary. BSU concludes regular-season play April 6-7 with matches against Southwest Minnesota State and Minnesota State in Lakeville and Minnetonka, respectively.