GIRLS SWIMMING: Jacks fall to Duluth East in dual

Paige Anderson was victorious in the 50-yard freestyle by swimming a time of 26.11 seconds to take first.

Abby Yartz picked up a first-place finish in the 100 freestyle by clocking a time of 57.51 seconds.

Nicki Son posted the fastest time in the 100 backstroke with her mark of 1:11.18.

Mady Schmidt earned first place in the diving event with her score of 223.30.

Friday marked the final meet of the regular season for Bemidji. The Lumberjacks will compete for another section title in the Section 8A meet Nov. 9-10 in Warroad.