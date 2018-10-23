GIRLS SWIMMING: Lumberjacks bested by Lakers

Paige Andersen proved her prowess in the short-distance races, winning both sprints for the Lumberjacks. The senior took the top spot in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.32, and claimed first in the 100 freestyle with a mark of 57.09.

Fellow senior Abby Yartz posted the top time in the 200 individual medley for the Jacks, clocking in with a time of 2:25.26. Teammate and sophomore Miranda Port took second in the race with her time of 2:28.64.

Andersen, Yartz and Port joined forces with senior Claudia Vincent to finish at the top of the podium in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:46.63 for the Bemidji team.

The Lakers, however, picked up wins in eight out of 12 events to earn the team victory.

The Lumberjacks will host Duluth East in their final meet of the regular season this Friday, Oct. 26. The dual met is set for 5 p.m. at the BHS swimming pool.