SWIMMING: Jacks take sixth in Brainerd

Sam Hendricks claimed the best finish for Bemidji at the meet, taking third in the 500 free with a time of 5:34.77. Also swimming top-five finishes for the Jacks were Luke Yartz in the 200 free (4th, 1:59.18) and the 200 medley relay team of Hendricks, Jon Berglund, Gabe Goodwin and Nikita Graves (5th, 1:55.91).

The Lumberjacks will next compete at the West Fargo Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 10:30 a.m.

Team Results

1-Brainerd 573.5, 2-Duluth 499, 3-Melrose/Sauk Centre 388, 4-Hopkins 360, 5-Moorhead 226.5, 6-Bemidji 188.