SWIMMING: Jacks take sixth in Brainerd
BRAINERD -- The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team finished sixth in a six-team meet at Brainerd Thursday afternoon.
The Lumberjacks recorded 188 points while host Brainerd tallied 573.5 points to top the field.
Sam Hendricks claimed the best finish for Bemidji at the meet, taking third in the 500 free with a time of 5:34.77. Also swimming top-five finishes for the Jacks were Luke Yartz in the 200 free (4th, 1:59.18) and the 200 medley relay team of Hendricks, Jon Berglund, Gabe Goodwin and Nikita Graves (5th, 1:55.91).
The Lumberjacks will next compete at the West Fargo Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 10:30 a.m.
Team Results
1-Brainerd 573.5, 2-Duluth 499, 3-Melrose/Sauk Centre 388, 4-Hopkins 360, 5-Moorhead 226.5, 6-Bemidji 188.