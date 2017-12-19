SWIMMING: Detroit Lakes edges Jacks 95-90

“Our kids swam as we anticipated they would going in,” BHS head coach Kristen McRae said. “We had some good races, but again just fell short a little bit on the back end with our guys moving up to fifth place or fourth place.”

First place finishers for the Jacks included the medley relay team of Sam Hendricks, Haakan Thorsgard, Gabe Goodwin and Nikita Graves and the 400 freestyle relay team of Goodwin, Hendricks, Luke Yartz and Graves.

Goodwin also won the 50 free and the butterfly, while Yartz took the individual medley and Hendricks won the backstroke.

Hendricks just missed another top finish when he was out-touched on in the 200 free by one-hundredth of a second.

Cameron Munter and Thorsgard took first and second, respectively, in the diving portion of the meet, and Thorsgard was also second in the breaststroke.

The Jacks are back in the pool Thursday, Dec. 28 at the Brainerd Invitational.