SOCCER: Beavers clinch share of program’s first NSIC crown

“It’s just a huge step for our program,” said BSU head coach Jim Stone. “We’ve been working so hard to get here, and we’ve been close so many times. I think we were second three different times. Last year, you go undefeated and you don’t win the league. I mean, how does that work? So to finally be called a champion, it’s just an amazing feeling.”

A win by Minnesota State Mankato Friday meant the No. 8 Beavers couldn’t clinch the title outright, but they still can Sunday with a victory in their regular season finale at Northern State.

The win also secured Bemidji State the top seed in next week’s NSIC Tournament due to the Beavers owning the tiebreaker with MSU Mankato for the No. 1 seed.

For a program that started out with an 0-13-0 record in its inaugural 1996 season, BSU has come a long way in two decades.

“You dream about it and you work hard to make that dream happen,” said Stone, who has been head coach since 2002. “I think the thing that we’ve done is we’ve really stayed true to who we are. Our program is about love, faith and hard work. We’ve really tried to build on those three characteristics. I think we’ve done it the right way and with the right kids.”

In the 13th minute, senior forward Rachael Norton received a pass from sophomore forward Allyson Smith and got into open space. With the goalkeeper closing on her in the 18-yard box, Norton applied a light touch to a shot that rolled inside the left post for the game’s opening goal.

Smith was on the receiving end of a Norton pass in the 33rd minute, pocketing her first goal of the day to make it 2-0.

After halftime, Norton struck again, this time with a shot from the edge of the 18-yard box for her second goal of the match. The goal was also her 18th of the season, breaking the record for the most single-season goals in program history.

“I didn’t know that until now,” Norton said after the match. “I’m really excited. That’s really cool.”

Smith became the second Beaver of the day to net two goals with her close-range goal in the 54th minute that gave the game its final score of 4-0.

Senior goalkeeper Anna Fobbe made two saves and helped BSU earn the shutout while improving to 16-0-1. Sophomore Emma Riedi played the final 33 minutes in goal.

The Beavers are now a win away from going unbeaten for the second straight regular season. Their record stands at 16-0-1 overall and 13-0-1 in NSIC play as they head to Northern State for the season finale at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28.

After Sunday, the Beavers will host an NSIC Tournament quarterfinal match to open the postseason against a to-be-determined opponent on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Stone said he believes the best is yet to come from this BSU team.

“The cool thing right now is we’re starting to get healthy,” Stone said. “I still don’t think we’ve completely peaked. I just think that for us to peak, those kids who’ve been injured, they’ll have to get sharp on the ball, and then we’ve got to get sharp together. And then just continue to improve on the little things that can always be better.”

No. 8 Bemidji State 4, MSU Moorhead 0

BSU 2 2 -- 4

MSM 0 0 -- 0

First half -- 1, BSU GOAL, Norton (Smith), 13’; 2, BSU GOAL, Smith (Norton, Wendt), 33’.

Second half -- 3, BSU GOAL, Norton (Becker), 51’; 4, BSU GOAL, Smith (Dahl, Becker), 54’.