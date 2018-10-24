GIRLS SOCCER: Jacks’ season ends at state quarterfinals

“They had speed all over the field,” BHS head coach Logan Larsen said. “Athleticism, plus they had a great touch on the ball, a great first touch. They knocked it around well, especially their center-mids. They could get the ball off in the final third to send it across to finish. They had a lot going for them.”

Audrey Sexson opened the scoring for the Zephyrs (13-5-1) with her first of two goals on the night in the fourth minute.

In the 23rd, Lauren Heinsch doubled the lead with an unassisted tally, and Sydney Panek made it a 3-0 game three minutes later.

When Anna Wagner scored five minutes into the second half, the Lumberjacks realized their fate and focused on enjoying their final game as a group.

“We finished the game much better than we started,” Larsen said. “Honestly, once we just started playing soccer for fun, rather than worrying about who we were playing or anything else, the game looked a lot better.”

Bemidji managed one shot on goal in each half. The first came on a give-and-go between Emma Dean and Harper Toward, but Dean’s shot was saved by the Zephyrs keeper.

Before the final buzzer, Mahtomedi pushed its lead to 6-0 with goals from Sexson and Audrey Barry in the 55th and 79th minutes, respectively.

In all, the Zephyrs out-shot the Jacks 30-3, with BHS senior keeper Allison Beard making 11 saves on 17 shots faced.

After their second straight state tournament appearance, the Lumberjacks’ season ends with a record of 13-5-3. Next year’s squad will look to improve on the mark while trying to fill the spots of seniors Toward, Elizabeth Corradi, Alyse Stone, Kinley Prestegard, Miciah Renn and Allison Beard.

“There was a lot of laughter from this group,” Larsen said of this year’s team. “Every practice was fun, every game was fun, the bus rides were fun, all the time was enjoyed. They all bonded well. The rest of 2018 will look different for me without them.”

Mahtomedi 6, Bemidji 0

MAH 3 3 -- 6

BEM 0 0 -- 0

First Half -- 1, MAH GOAL, Sexson (Meyer) 4’; 2, MAH GOAL, Heinsch (Unassisted) 23’; 3, MAH GOAL, Panek (Wagner) 26’.

Second Half -- 4, MAH GOAL, Wagner (Unassisted) 45’; 5, MAH GOAL, Sexson (Affolter) 55’; 6, MAH GOAL, Barry (Unassisted) 79’.