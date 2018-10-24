SOCCER: BSU remains at No. 1 in NCAA regional rankings

The Beavers (15-0-1, 12-0-1 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) dropped to No. 2 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches regional rankings Tuesday after spending four consecutive weeks at No. 1. BSU sustained its first draw of the season Sunday in a 0-0 double-overtime tie at Augustana, though that didn’t affect the Beavers’ standing in the NCAA rankings.

The NCAA poll, which is voted on by regional advisory committee of six individuals for each region, is used to help determine NCAA Tournament participation and the selection of regional locations.

BSU has an in-region record of 14-0-1, while it is 15-0-1 on the season. The Beavers’ 1-0 victory over NCAA Division I North Dakota on Sept. 9 is not considered in the ranking process due to the Fighting Hawks being outside NCAA Division II.

Rounding out the top five in the region are Central Oklahoma (16-0-0), defending national champion Central Missouri (12-3-1), fellow NSIC school Minnesota State (13-2-1) and Oklahoma Baptist (12-4-0), the team BSU beat 1-0 to open the season.

At the conclusion of the season, the top seven or eight teams from each region, depending on the region, advance to the regional tournament, which is hosted by the two highest remaining seeds in each region, Nov. 9 and 11.

The Central Region is made up of the NSIC, the Mid-America Conference and the Great American Conference.

Bemidji State participated in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history last year, earning an at-large berth after compiling a 14-0-3 regular-season record.

With two matches remaining in the regular season, the Beavers will host MSU Moorhead in their final home game Friday, Oct. 26, at 4 p.m. before facing Northern State on the road Sunday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.