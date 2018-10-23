BOYS SOCCER: Jacks look for first state tournament win

Since their 3-1 Section 8A final win over Sartell-St. Stephen on Thursday, Oct. 18, head coach Rick Toward said they’ve tried to gather as much as they could on their first round opponent, but mostly, they’re focused on their own game.

“What we’ve learned is that they have a very nice, skilled center-midfield like we do, they like to possess the ball like we do, they like to look for those passing lanes for the strikers to get into,” he said. “So it sounds like we’re going to be real similar in terms of how we’re going to match up and the style we’re going to have to play. It’s who’s going to adapt to one another’s play first and easiest.

“We’re spending most of our time looking at our attack, making sure we have a variety of ways to play the ball into the box to get a chance on goal, whether it’s from out wide, coming down the middle, small stuff. We’re just doing more to prepare our team than to prepare to play against their team.”

The Zephyrs have just one common opponent with the Jacks this season: Duluth Denfeld. Mahtomedi topped the Hunters, 5-0, in their season opener on Aug. 23, while the Lumberjacks beat them, 3-1, on Sept. 18.

“I think just need to finish the chances that we create, because when you’re playing at that high a level, there’s not many chances you get,” BHS senior Aspen Galdamez said.

Now in their third straight season as an unseeded team in the quarterfinals, the Lumberjacks don’t see the absence of a number before their city’s name as a sign of a disadvantage. Rather, the team remembers taking No. 1 Mankato West to a shootout two years ago and No. 3 Austin to overtime despite three significant injuries last year.

“The first year we went to state, we played the first seed and we put them into penalties and honestly should’ve won the game,” Jacks senior Aspen Galdamez said. “So seeding, really to us, it’s not even a big factor.”

“I think what makes this team different is their experience and the fact that they see nothing but opportunity being unseeded,” said Toward. “When you’re unseeded, you’ve got nothing to lose. We’ve proven in the first two tournaments that being unseeded didn’t mean anything.… The number is just that, it’s a number. You have to play everybody in the tournament in order to get to that final game, so we’re ready to step up and play whoever wants to take on that role.”

Before two years ago, the Bemidji boys program hadn’t made it to the state tournament, going 0-3 in its first three section final appearances.

This season, experience playing significant time in the state tournament is invaluable to the Jacks starters who touched the Prior Lake turf last season and for a few that played the year prior.

“They’re not intimidated by the environment, they’re not intimidated by the opponent,” Toward said. “They’re comfortable. It’s not like your first time being there.

“We’re making deep runs every year. We’re happy with where we are, we’re happy with where the program has grown to, and we’re shooting for that first state tournament victory.”

For Galdamez and the six other Lumberjacks seniors on the team, having the chance to keep playing with teammates they’ve shared the field with for years – as well as the chance to advance past Wednesday’s game – is a task they don’t take lightly.

“Being with these kids since I was nine and having this be the last time I’m going to be able to play with them, this means everything to me,” Galdamez said. “I just have to make the most of it and be able to play as many games with them as I can.”

If you go

Who: Bemidji (17-2-1) vs. No. 3 Mahtomedi (16-2)

What: Class A state tournament quarterfinals

Where: Husky Stadium, St. Cloud

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Radio: Lumberjack Radio Network/104.5 FM

Web: prepspotlight.tv