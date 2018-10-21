Ibrahimovic leads Galaxy past Minnesota, near playoffs

Ola Kamara and Romain Alessandrini added goals one minute apart in the second half as the Galaxy earned the victory in their final road game of the regular season. Los Angeles is unbeaten over its last four matches as it has made a late-season playoff push.

The Galaxy (13-11-9, 48 points) still remain on the outside looking in at the playoff field, but moved just one point behind Real Salt Lake for the sixth and final playoff berth in MLS's Western Conference.

The Galaxy can earn their way into the playoffs with a victory Oct. 28 at home against the Houston Dynamo. Los Angeles would be eliminated with a tie or a defeat. Real Salt Lake finished out their regular-season schedule Sunday with a 3-0 defeat at Portland.

Ibrahimovic, who is 18 months removed from reconstructive knee surgery, has avoided artificial turf fields this season, but played his first full game on fake grass Sunday. He did play 18 minutes at Portland this season, but went as far as to take a suspension for not playing in the MLS All-Star Game at Atlanta.

But the turf posed no issues in the 30th minute, as Ibrahimovic stood on the edge of the 6-yard box and converted a header off a centering pass from Rolf Feltscher.

It was the 22nd goal this season from Ibrahimovic, second most in MLS behind Atlanta United's Josef Martinez (30). It was also the second time this season Ibrahimovic has scored a goal in five consecutive starts.

Kamara converted in the 50th minute off a pass from Ashley Cole, his 12th goal of the season. Alessandrini then delivered in the 51st minute, his 11th goal, on a left-footed volley off a perfect pass from Ibrahimovic.

Minnesota United avoided the shutout in the 54th minute when Angelo Rodriguez converted a header off a pass from Darwin Quintero. It was Rodriguez's fourth goal this season. Rodriguez had a second goal nullified in the 83rd minute when he was ruled offside.

A crowd of 52,242 was on hand to see Minnesota United's final match at TCF Bank Stadium on the campus of the University of Minnesota. The club will move into a new privately-financed stadium in St. Paul next season.