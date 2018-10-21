SOCCER: BSU plays to scoreless draw with Augustana

The draw was the first of the season for the No. 3 Beavers, who move to 15-0-1 overall and 12-0-1 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play.

The previous meeting between the teams also ended in a scoreless draw.

Augustana won last year’s first-round NCAA regional match in a shootout after regulation ended without a goal. AU was also the last team to defeat BSU in regulation, a 1-0 result in last season’s NSIC tournament semifinals.

After outshooting the Vikings, 10-6, in the opening 45 minutes Sunday, the Beavers outshot AU, 19-5, in the second half but were unable to find the back of the net.

BSU also held the edge in shots on goal for the contest, 11-8, with an 7-3 advantage in the second half.

The Vikings began to press more in the first overtime as they tested goalkeeper Anna Fobbe. AU logged three shots on goal in the 10-minute frame, but the senior turned them each aside and pushed the match to a second overtime period.

BSU recorded the only shot on goal of the second overtime, but it was denied and the match ended in a draw.

Fobbe posted her program-record ninth shutout of the season, making eight saves in the match. Her record moves to 15-0-1 on the season.

The Beavers return to Chet Anderson Stadium for their final home match of the regular season Friday, Oct. 26 when they’ll face MSU Moorhead for a 4 p.m. kickoff. BSU will then travel to Northern State for its final regular season match at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28.

No. 3 Bemidji State 0, Augustana 0 (2OT)

AUG 0 0 0 0 -- 0

BSU 0 0 0 0 -- 0

First half -- No scoring.

Second half -- No scoring.

First overtime -- No scoring.

Second overtime -- No scoring.