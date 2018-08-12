United rallies to draw LA Galaxy

Defender Michael Boxall added his first career MLS goal for Minnesota United (9-13-2, 29 points). The Loons earned much needed road points, after dropping their previous eight matches away from home.

Midfielders Romain Alessandrini and Sebastian Lletget scored goals for Los Angeles (10-8-6, 36 points).

Galaxy star forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic was back in the lineup after serving a one-game suspension. He was disciplined due to the MLS policy that states a player who skips the All-Star game must miss his team's next match.

Ibrahimovic had an assist and barely missed a goal in the 80th minute when his blistering free kick caromed off the crossbar. He took seven shots but just one was on target.

Lletget gave Los Angeles a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute. He eluded two defenders and sent a low left-footed shot past the right hand of Loons goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

Minnesota United knotted the score 11 minutes later as forward Abu Danladi got behind the Galaxy defense and threaded a crossing pass to Ibarra, who easily booted the ball over LA goalkeeper David Bingham.

The Loons played the final minute of regulation and the six-plus minutes of stoppage time a man short after defender Francisco Calvo drew a red card for time wasting. Calvo threw the ball high in the air when a call went against Minnesota United and the Galaxy were ready for the restart.

Alessandrini scored in the seventh minute when he and Ibrahimovic converted on a give-and-go.

Alessandrini fed Ibrahimovic, who immediately delivered the ball back and the teamwork gave Alessandrini the space he needed to boom a left-footed short inside the right post.

Minnesota tied the contest in the 64th minute as forward Darwin Quintero delivered a pass and Boxall flicked the ball with his head over the reach of Bingham.

Alessandrini was injured in the 21st minute and left the contest with what the Galaxy termed a right leg injury. He had an ice pack on his leg just below the knee after departing the game.