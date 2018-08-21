Deer management meeting tonight in Bemidji

The DNR will make 30 stops around the state for similar meetings with the point of discussing deer and deer management as well as enhancing relationships and communication between residents and DNR officials, a press release said.

The meetings are considered one of the first steps in implementing the state’s new White-tailed Deer Management Plan. The DNR held similar meetings in April, but this time the focus will be on the upcoming deer hunting season, progress in meeting deer population goals, local DNR management efforts and listening to citizen suggestions on improving management, said acting DNR big game program leader Erik Thorson in the release.

The meeting will be in open-house style and will allow hunters and others an opportunity for discussion about the present and future deer management operations.

For more information about the state’s deer management plan, www.mndnr.gov/deerplan.